Branded 'ill-omened', carpet weaver loses seven jobs in two months

<p>Lucknow: In a bizarre case in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district, about 250 kilometres from here, a carpet weaver claimed that he lost as many as seven jobs in a span of two months after being branded as 'ill-omened' by a man.</p><p>The weaver, apparently frustrated over being kicked out from different jobs after being called 'inauspicious', lodged a complaint against the alleged instigator with the police, according to the reports.</p><p>Police said that a case under section 352 ( Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) among others, of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against the alleged instigator, identified as Raichand Yadav, a resident of Nagmalpur village in the district.</p><p>Reports said that Shiv Shankar Gupta, who was a carpet weaver, claimed that he had been sacked from as many as seven jobs in the past two months after Yadav told the employers that he (Gupta) was 'manhoos' (ill-omened).</p><p>''Wherever I get a job, Yadav visits the place and tells the employer that his business will suffer losses if he employs me and as a result I have lost seven jobs in the past two months,'' Gupta said.</p><p>He said that despite being an expert carpet weaver, he had been out of job for the past several months and was on the verge of starvation. Gupta also said that Yadav threatened him with dire consequences when he objected to the latter's aversions. </p><p>Police said that a case was registered in this regard and the matter was being investigated.</p>