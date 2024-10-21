Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Branded 'ill-omened', carpet weaver loses seven jobs in two months

A case has been lodged against instigator, identified as Raichand Yadav, a resident of Nagmalpur village in the district.
Sanjay Pandey
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 11:39 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 October 2024, 11:39 IST
India NewsSuperstitionscarpets

Follow us on :

Follow Us