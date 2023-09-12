Class 11 student gang-raped while returning from school in Saharanpur

A girl student of Class 11 was allegedly gang-raped by five men in a village here when she was returning from school, police said on Tuesday. The five accused were arrested on Tuesday, they added. While she was on her way home on Monday afternoon, two youths known to her allegedly offered her lift on a motorbike and took her to a secluded place, where they, along with three others, gang-raped her, Gangoh ASP Sagar Jain said.