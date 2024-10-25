Home
uttar pradesh

Coaches of goods trains derail in UP's Meerut, Saharanpur; no one hurt

Railway Superintendent, Moradabad, Ashutosh Shukla said the incident occurred while shunting the goods train and no one was injured.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 14:22 IST

Published 25 October 2024, 14:22 IST
SaharanpurMeerutUttar Pradesh NewsTrain derailment

