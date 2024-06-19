Tension in UP's Aligarh after Muslim youth lynched to death over suspicion of theft

Lucknow: Tension prevailed in communally sensitive Aligarh town in Uttar Pradesh after a Muslim youth was allegedly lynched to death by a mob, who took him to be a thief, late on Tuesday night.

According to the police sources here, an irate mob, protesting against the killing, indulged in heavy stone pelting and squatted on the road demanding arrest of the culprits.

Sources said that six people, including members of the family of a trader, were detained in this connection after examining the video footage of the incident.

Police said that the deceased, identified as 35-year old Farid alias Aurangzeb, was caught by some people, while he was trying to enter the house of a trader in Mamu-Bhanja locality in the town late on Tuesday night.