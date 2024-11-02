Congress' Baghpat district president removed after objectionable video surfaces

<p>Baghpat (UP): The Congress' Baghpat district president Yunus Chaudhary has been removed from his post after a video purportedly showing him in an objectionable position surfaced on social media, according to the party.</p>.<p>Chaudhary, however, claimed the video was edited and manipulated by his rivals as part of a political conspiracy against him.</p>.<p>The video purportedly shows Chaudhary engaging in indecent behaviour with a woman.</p>.Congress calls for probe over BJP's 'use of blackmail' to bring Ajit Pawar into NDA fold.<p>Baghpat Superintendent of Police (SP) Arpit Vijayvargiya said no formal complaint has been received so far in connection with the incident.</p>.<p>"If a complaint is filed, appropriate legal action will be taken according to the law," he said.</p>.<p>Speaking to <em>PTI</em> on Saturday evening, Congress State Spokesperson Abhimanyu Tyagi said Chaudhary has been removed from his post.</p>.<p>"I spoke to State President Ajay Rai, who confirmed that Yunus Chaudhary has been removed from his post as the district president of Baghpat," he said.</p>.<p>Tyagi said the video appeared on Friday, prompting the party leadership to take immediate action.</p>.<p>Asked if Chaudhary would also be expelled from the party, Tyagi said a decision in this regard would be taken by the party leadership soon.</p>.<p>Efforts to reach Yunus Chaudhary for comment were unsuccessful as he did not answer calls on his mobile phone.</p>.<p>However, in a statement on social media, Chaudhary claimed the video was part of a "political conspiracy" by his rivals who had "edited and circulated" it to tarnish his reputation.</p>