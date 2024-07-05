Congress postpones programme to felicitate newly-elected LS MPs from UP

Lucknow: Congress postponed its programme to felicitate the newly-elected Lok Sabha members from Uttar Pradesh that was scheduled for Friday.

UP Congress chief Ajay Rai told PTI that the programme has been postponed but did not give any reason for the postponement.

Party sources, however, said that they did not want the programme to be held in Lucknow on the day senior party leader Rahul Gandhi visited Aligarh and Hathras to meet the family members of the stampede that killed 121 people.