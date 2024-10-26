Home
Congress removes Prayagraj (Gangapar) chief for contesting Phulpur bypoll as Independent

The bypoll to the Phulpur assembly constituency in Prayagraj district has been necessitated by the election of sitting BJP MLA Praveen Patel to Lok Sabha earlier this year.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 October 2024, 02:48 IST

Published 26 October 2024, 02:48 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsBypollsUttra Pradesh

