<p>Social media went into a frenzy last evening, buzzing that cricketer <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/smriti-mandhana">Smriti Mandhana</a> and music composer Palash Muchhal were marrying on December 7. It all began after Palash's airport sighting, causing the alleged new wedding date to gain significant momentum on social media.</p><p>Putting an immediate end to the fake wedding news, Smriti's brother, Shravan Mandhana, has denied the December 7th date. He told the <em>Hindustan Times</em> that the marriage remains indefinitely postponed, with no new date set, as both families require more time to recover from an emotional shock.</p><p>The high-profile marriage ceremony, which was initially planned for November 23rd in Sangli, had to be postponed after Smriti's father, Srinivas, suffered a cardiac arrest and was admitted to the hospital for observation. Soon after, Palash was also admitted to the hospital, citing stress-related health issues. Despite both of them making a full recovery, the families have decided not to announce a new wedding date at this time.</p><p>The extended silence from both the Mandhana and Muchhal families following the postponement has fuelled gossip suggesting infidelity by Palash, supported by circulating alleged private chat screenshots.</p><p>The gossip got a further boost after Smriti deleted her engagement posts, including the proposal video, and removed tags related to Palaash. Despite the widespread speculation, there has been no official statement from either family to validate this interpretation.</p><p>Neither Smriti nor Palash has directly reacted to cheating claims. Their only known action is a subtle one—the addition of an evil-eye emoji into their Instagram bios, which is generally understood as a quiet message against the intrusive gossip. Meanwhile, their fans are keenly awaiting the joyous announcement of their wedding.</p>