Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

Smriti Mandhana is NOT marrying Palash Mucchal on December 7, brother breaks silence on new wedding date rumours

Putting an immediate end to the fake wedding news, Smriti's brother, Shravan Mandhana has denied the December 7th date.
Last Updated : 03 December 2025, 06:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 December 2025, 06:38 IST
Sports NewsCricket newsSmriti MandhanaTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us