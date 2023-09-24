Congress-SP alliance in Uttar Pradesh faces seat sharing hitch

Sources said that the basis of seat sharing should be Congress' performance in the state in the 2019 LS polls, when the grand old party won the lone seat of Raebareli from where former Congress president Sonia Gandhi was elected MP. Congress had lost even its stronghold of Amethi from where senior party leader Rahul Gandhi lost to Union Minister Smriti Irani.

Congress, on the other hand, wanted 2009 as the basis of seat sharing. In the 2009 LS polls, Congress had won 21 seats in the state on its own. ''We want at least 18 seats where we think we can win,'' remarked a state Congress leader when queried about the seat sharing talks with the SP. The Akhilesh Yadav-led party was not ready to concede the Congress demand.

Yadav had in fact said a few days back that his party would not ask the I.N.D.I.A alliance to give seats to it. ''Instead we will give seats to the alliance partners,'' he had remarked, hinting clearly as to who the boss in UP was.

SP leaders said that the party would also have to leave some seats for the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) in the western region. ''We also have to accommodate Bhim Army leader Chandrashekhar and Apna Dal (Krishna Patel),'' said a senior SP leader here.