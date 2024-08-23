Dalit woman's body found in field in UP's Shamli

Muzaffarnagar: The body of a 38-year-old Dalit woman was found in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Friday, police said.

In their complaint to police, her family members claimed that she had gone to collect grass for livestock. When she did not return home, they and others from the village went to look for her, police said.

They found her semi-naked body and informed police, Superintendent of Police Ramsevak said.