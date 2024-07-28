Delhi coaching centre tragedy: For IAS aspirant Shreya Yadav's family, a 'dream' also dies with her death

Shreya had completed her graduation with agriculture from Kamala Nehru Institute of Technology in the neighbouring Sultanpur district. ''She always wanted to be an IAS officer and so we sent her to Delhi,'' said another member of the family.

The family members and the relatives, who had gathered at her ancestral home at Hashimpur Barsawan village, squarely blamed the coaching institute management for the tragedy. ''How can a library be set up in the basement....a thorough probe should be conducted into the incident,'' said a member of the family.

Shreya's brother, who also lived in Delhi and studied mass communication, said that he came to know about the tragedy through the media. He also questioned the role of the local body authorities who allowed a library to be set up in the basement.

Shreya's uncle, who was associated with a political party and lived in Noida, said that he identified her body through her documents at the mortuary of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi.

Two other students, Taniya Soni and Naveen Dalvin, had also lost their lives in the incident.