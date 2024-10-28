Diwali at Ayodhya Ram temple: All you need to know about the special lamps to be used

<p>The Ayodhya Ram mandir is planning a mega Diwali celebration with 28 lakh diyas set to be lit along the Saryu river. </p><p>The lamps have been chosen with great care to ensure extended duration and to protect the temple's surfaces. </p><p>The lamps reportedly have been designed to protect the structure from stains and soot. Wax lamps have been chosen for their brightness and ability to burn longer while keeping carbon emissions low. These will be used in the outer premises so there is not much dirt or pollution. </p><p>This year, the plan is to illuminate 55 ghats, four more than last year. </p><p>The Uttar Pradesh government said it aims to create a new world record this Diwali by lighting <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/ayodhyas-ram-temple-gears-up-for-first-diwali-3251054">28 lakh lamps</a> along the banks of the Saryu river, while special eco-friendly lamps will illuminate the Ram temple.</p><p>The Ram temple complex, which will be adorned by special floral decoration, has been divided into various sections for decoration, with each section assigned specific responsibilities. </p>.Diwali 2024: Celebrate the festival with these delicious air-fryer recipes.<p>The overall supervision of lighting, entrance arch decorations, and thorough cleaning have been entrusted to Ashu Shukla, a retired IG from the Bihar cadre.</p><p>The temple trust aims to make Ayodhya not just a centre of religion and faith this Diwali, but also a symbol of cleanliness and environmental consciousness, as per the Yogi Adityanath government release.</p><p>To ensure that the Deepotsav grandeur leaves a lasting impression, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has decided to keep the temple open for 'Bhavan Darshan' from October 29 to November 1 until midnight.</p><p>Visitors can see the temple from Gate No 4B (luggage scanner point) to marvel at its grand decorations. This festival of lights will convey a message of faith, environmental stewardship, and beauty, making Ayodhya's Diwali a truly global spectacle.</p><p>Meanwhile, as the preparations for Deepotsav 2024 near completion, Professor Pratibha Goyal, Vice Chancellor of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University, has mobilised a large team for the event.</p><p>Over 30,000 volunteers are decorating 55 ghats along the Saryu river with 28 lakh diyas under the guidance of more than 2,000 supervisors, coordinators, ghat in-charges, and other members, it added.</p><p>Sant Sharan Mishra, the nodal officer for the Deepotsav celebrations, said 30,000 volunteers from 14 colleges, 37 inter-colleges, and 40 NGOs are involved in the preparations.</p><p>A spectacular Swastik symbol is being created with 80,000 diyas at ghat number 10 of Ram Ki Paidi, involving more than 150 dedicated volunteers. This grand display will be a major highlight of the celebration, the government release said.</p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>