Uttar Pradesh

Elderly woman dies in leopard attack in Uttar Pradesh

14 people have so far been killed by the wild cat in the area.
Last Updated 27 August 2023, 15:12 IST

A 60-year-old woman was killed by a leopard in Shahpur village in Afzalgarh area here on Sunday, officials said.

They said 14 people have so far been killed by the wild cat in the area.

Gomti, wife of Yashpal, had gone to the forest to get fodder. When she did not return, her family members started searching for her and found her body, forest official Anshuman Mittal said.

The leopard took away the head of the woman, while the body was found on the spot, he said.

The officer said orders for hunting down two leopards have been issued by the chief forest conservator, adding that a team has been constituted in this regard.

(Published 27 August 2023, 15:12 IST)
India News Uttar Pradesh Leopard attack

