Exchange students from Jhansi, J&K sent back to respective schools after reports of 'assault'

An exchange programme between the students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV) in Jhansi and Rajouri came to a halt months ahead of the set date over reports of assault and protests.

The students from Jhansi alleged that some of them had been assaulted at JNV, Kotranka (Rajouri) following a heated argument, reported The Indian Express.

What was slated to be a one-year programme got wrapped in two months and the students were sent back to their respective schools.

Back in Jhansi, matters took a violent turn after students of the school learned that their fellow schoolmates had been mistreated in Jammu and Kashmir. They staged protests and allegedly attacked the class 9 students from J&K.

On the evening of September 28, native students of Jhansi surrounded the hostel where the visiting students had been staying, and raised slogans. However, before they could enter the hostel premises and cause any further damage, staff came and shifted the J&K students to staff room. Following this, the protesting students reached the staff room and sought the handover of the guest students to them and also allegedly pelted stones.