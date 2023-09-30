Exchange students from Jhansi, J&K sent back to respective schools after reports of 'assault'

An exchange programme between the students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV) in Jhansi and Rajouri came to a halt months ahead of the set date over reports of assault and protests.
The students from Jhansi alleged that some of them had been assaulted at JNV, Kotranka (Rajouri) following a heated argument, reported The Indian Express.
What was slated to be a one-year programme got wrapped in two months and the students were sent back to their respective schools.
Back in Jhansi, matters took a violent turn after students of the school learned that their fellow schoolmates had been mistreated in Jammu and Kashmir. They staged protests and allegedly attacked the class 9 students from J&K.
On the evening of September 28, native students of Jhansi surrounded the hostel where the visiting students had been staying, and raised slogans. However, before they could enter the hostel premises and cause any further damage, staff came and shifted the J&K students to staff room. Following this, the protesting students reached the staff room and sought the handover of the guest students to them and also allegedly pelted stones.
Soon after the school authorities informed the police about the situation, a team was reportedly rushed to the spot to stop the protesting students.
Alleging that the police used force to disperse them, the students sat on a dharna the next day.
Denying the allegations of using any force, Principal of JNV Jhansi said that the students have ended their protest.
“The students ended their protest today after a team sent by the district administration assured them of necessary action. The students have been asked to submit a complaint that will be given to the District Magistrate for further action.”
The exchange candidates from J&K were also sent back to their respective school on September 29 morning.
“Keeping the situation in mind, we sent the J&K students back to Rajouri early Friday. We also asked our counterparts (at JNV, Rajouri) to send our students back. The J&K students were sent back in private vehicles under the supervision of the staff. The JNV Rajouri authorities have also sent our students by road with their staff. The students will be exchanged at a meeting point on the way,” the Principal added.
While the principal of JNV Jhansi has alleged that one of their students has experienced injuries due to an “assault” in the Union Territory, the principal of JNV Kotranka (Rajouri) has denied any such reports.
“There were heated exchanges between them after the students from Jhansi packed their bags and insisted on being sent back to Jhansi,” the principal said.
Jain also added that owing to the differences in eating and clothing habits, the guest students from Jhansi were unwilling to stay there and had been “non-cooperative” from the beginning.
He also assured that authorities were informed and a committee had been constituted to look into the matter.
However, the local police have denied knowledge of any such violence at the school.