uttar pradesh

Explosion in school lab leaves four students injured in UP's Barabanki

The incident occurred when 32 students were conducting experiments in the school's chemistry lab, they said.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 17:33 IST

Published 18 October 2024, 17:33 IST
