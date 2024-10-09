Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Facebook activity helps Uttar Pradesh cops trace woman presumed dead 3 years ago, found living with lover

The revelation came last week when police found a Facebook account, which the woman, Kavita, had created under a false name, becoming active.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 14:29 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 October 2024, 14:29 IST
India NewsFacebookUttar PradeshTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us