Fake call centre busted in Noida; 9 held

The accused offered to send the victims to Dubai, Canada and Serbia, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Shakti Mohan Awasthi said.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 September 2024, 10:33 IST

Noida (UP): A fake call centre running in Sector 63 here was busted and nine people, including six women were arrested, police said on Saturday.

The accused were cheating people under the pretext of providing jobs abroad and assisting them with work visas, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Shakti Mohan Awasthi said.

The accused offered to send the victims to Dubai, Canada and Serbia, Awasthi said.

Police have arrested nine people, including six women after they conducted a raid in the E-block of Sector 63. They seized 24 laptops, three CPUs, an LED TV, a keyboard and fake documents, Awasthi said.

Further investigation is underway, Awasthi added.

Published 07 September 2024, 10:33 IST
