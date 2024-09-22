Fearing ill reputation, mother along with two sons kill 17-year-old girl who was earlier raped in Uttar Pradesh

Sambhal: Police have arrested a woman and her two sons in connection with the murder of her 17-year-old daughter last week, officials said on Sunday.

The trio hatched the murder plan as they feared disrepute to the family due to an ongoing rape case in which the teenager was the alleged victim, police said.

The incident occurred on September 18 when the girl was shot dead while she was on a motorcycle with her brother and mother, police said.