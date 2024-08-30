Home
Former sarpanch shot dead in broad daylight in UP's Bulandshahr

'Ramvir Kashyap (55) was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants. The body has been sent for postmortem and further investigation has been initiated,' Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar said.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 August 2024, 09:06 IST

Bulandshahr (UP): A former sarpanch was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants in Ahmadgarh area here on Friday, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place in Dhaknagla village around 8 am.

"Ramvir Kashyap (55) was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants. The body has been sent for postmortem and further investigation has been initiated," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar said.

Kashyap was a former sarpanch of Dhaknagla village, the police said.

Published 30 August 2024, 09:06 IST
