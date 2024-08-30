Former sarpanch shot dead in broad daylight in UP's Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr (UP): A former sarpanch was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants in Ahmadgarh area here on Friday, police said.
According to the police, the incident took place in Dhaknagla village around 8 am.
"Ramvir Kashyap (55) was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants. The body has been sent for postmortem and further investigation has been initiated," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar said.
Kashyap was a former sarpanch of Dhaknagla village, the police said.
Published 30 August 2024, 09:06 IST