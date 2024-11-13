Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Greater Noida: 80 ganja plants, 2 kg cannabis seized from apartment; one arrested

Rahul Chaudhary, a native of Meerut district and an English graduate, was growing a variety of cannabis in planters in his flat on the 10th floor with a sophisticated cultivation setup, they said.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 04:21 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 November 2024, 04:21 IST
India NewsCrimeNoidaCannabisganjaTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us