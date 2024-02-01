Gyanvapi Mosque: All you need to know about 'Vyasji ka Tehkhana'

According to the sources, the 'tehkhana' was opened around 11 PM on Wednesday in the presence of senior district officials, seers and the officials of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust. It was cleaned and then purified with the sacred waters from Ganga.

Acharya Ganeshwar Dravid, who had led the consecration rituals at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, put a 'kalash' there after which the 'puja' of ''Gauri-Ganesh' was performed amid chanting of vedic mantras.

Sources said that 'aarti' would be performed at the 'basement' five times a day. A large number of devotees had also visited the place after it was opened.