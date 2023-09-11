Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Hapur 'lathi-charge': UP Bar Council members to abstain from work on Sept 11 and 12

The decision was taken in an emergency meeting late September 10, vice president of the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh Anurag Pandey said.
Last Updated 11 September 2023, 06:20 IST

Follow Us

Members of the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh will abstain from judicial work on Monday and Tuesday to protest against an incident of alleged police lathi-charge on lawyers in Hapur.

The decision was taken in an emergency meeting late Sunday, vice president of the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh Anurag Pandey said.

In a statement, Pandey said, no action has been taken by the government and administration over the demands of the Bar Council and advocates.

An emergency meeting of the members of the Council was convened on Sunday night. In the meeting, it was unanimously decided that advocates would abstain from judicial work on September 11 and 12, he said.

If the government does not accept the demands of the Bar Council, then a meeting will be held at 8 pm on September 12 to decide the future strategy, he added.

Earlier, the Bar Council members had decided to return to work from Monday after the Allahabad High Court formed a six-member judicial committee to look into the matter.

Office bearers of the High Court Bar Association, Allahabad have also decided to abstain from judicial work on Monday.

To protest against the non-registration of FIR in connection with the August 29 incident at a district court in Hapur, advocates will abstain from judicial work on September 11, Treasurer of the Bar Association Ashish Kumar Mishra said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 11 September 2023, 06:20 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshBar Councillathi chargeHapur

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT