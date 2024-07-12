Hathras stampede case: Supreme Court refuses to entertain PIL seeking probe, asks petitioner to move High Court

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a PIL seeking direction to appoint a five-member expert committee under the supervision of a retired top court judge to enquire into the Hathras stampede incident where more than 100 people were killed on July 2.

As the apex court asked the petitioner to approach the High Court with the plea, it observed that though this was a disturbing incident, it couldn't entertain the matter and High Courts are robust enough to deal with such cases.

Over 2.5 lakh devotees had gathered in Hathras district's Phulrai village for the 'satsang' conducted by Baba Narayan Hari, also known as Saakar Vishwahari or Bhole Baba.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has registered an FIR against the organisers, accusing them of hiding evidence and flouting conditions with 2.5 lakh people gathering for the event in which only 80,000 were permitted.

