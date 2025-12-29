Menu
Rabi sowing rises to 61.4 million hectares; pulses, oilseeds gain, wheat remains flat

Coarse cereals area stood at 4.90 million hectares so far this season, with maize and jowar planted in 2.09 million hectares and 2.03 million hectares, respectively.
Last Updated : 29 December 2025, 15:32 IST
Published 29 December 2025, 15:32 IST
