Have patience, solution will come: RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary to protesting farmers

Chaudhary, who was in Amroha, met the family members of Hakampur village head Vishal and Rajan and Manoj, who died in a road accident on December 24, at their homes and condoled with them.

Chaudhary, who was till recently an ally in the I.N.D.I.A bloc, left the grouping in the wake of Bharat Ratna announcement to his father, former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh.

During his visit he refused to answer queries on the seat-sharing for Lok Sabha elections with other parties and CBI raid at the house of former Kashmir governor Satyapal Malik.

'This is not a political visit,' he said.

'The legitimate demands of the farmers should be resolved in any case. The solution to any problem is possible only through dialogue. The dialogue between the government and the farmers on this issue should not stop. The problem will be solved soon,' he added.