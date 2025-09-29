Menu
uttar pradesh

Honour killing: 15-year-old girl shot dead by father, minor brother in Uttar Pradesh

The incident took place in Ambehta village under Kandhla police station limits on Sunday evening, Superintendent of Police N P Singh told reporters.
Last Updated : 29 September 2025, 06:24 IST
Published 29 September 2025, 06:24 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimeHonour Killing

