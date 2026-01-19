<p>Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav’s son from his second wife and party president Akhilesh Yadav’s brother Prateek Yadav on Monday announced that he would be seeking divorce from his wife and UP women’s Commission’s vice-chairperson Aparna Bisht calling her a ‘’selfish woman’’ and a ‘’bad soul’’, who had ruined his family.</p><p>In a post on his Instagram handle, Prateek said that he was in a ‘’very bad mental health condition’’ and that he was ‘’unfortunate to get married to her’’.</p><p>‘’I am going to divorce this selfish woman as soon as possible… she ruined my family ties... All she wants to become is famous and influential,’’ the post said.</p><p>‘’Right now I am in a very bad mental health condition and she doesn’t bother. Because it’s only herself she bothers about,’’ Prateek said. ‘’I have never seen such a bad soul and I was unfortunate to get married to her,’’ he added.</p>.Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath says AI generated videos used to inflame sentiments in Varanasi, Blames Congress.<p>Although there was no comment from Aparna, her brother Aman Bisht claimed that Prateek’s Instagram account was ‘’hacked’’.</p><p>Aparna, who started her political career in the SP, had unsuccessfully contested the 201 assembly polls against the BJP nominee Rita Bahuguna Joshi and had later joined the BJP. She was later appointed the vice-chairperson of the UP Women’s Commission.</p><p>She had hit the headlines recently after she and her supporters along with some saffron activists created a ruckus at the prestigious King George’s Medical University here after a Muslim resident doctor was accused of sexually exploiting a Hindu intern on the pretext of marriage. Aparna demanded to meet the KGMU VC but the latter refused to meet her.</p><p>Aparna and Prateek had married in 2011 after an affair. They knew each other from their school days. The couple had a daughter.</p>