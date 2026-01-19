<p>New Delhi: A video purportedly showing a man urinating inside a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi">Delhi </a>Metro station was widely shared online, triggering widespread criticism from users over poor civic sense and hygiene at public places.</p>.<p>Reacting to the video, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) urged commuters to help maintain cleanliness on its premises.</p>.Viral video: 'Drunk' man alights from BMW, urinates in front of women in Pune.<p>"DMRC requests all its passengers to help in keeping the premises clean and hygienic. If passengers notice any such activity by a fellow passenger, they should immediately bring the same to the notice of DMRC authorities," it said.</p>.<p>Several social media users condemned the act, calling it "shameful" and "deeply disturbing," while questioning the lack of basic civic responsibility in shared public spaces.</p>.<p>One user wrote that such behaviour 'undermines the effort put into maintaining public infrastructure," while another urged authorities to impose strict penalties to deter similar incidents.</p>.<p>Users also tagged the DMRC, seeking firm action against those violating cleanliness norms and stressing the need for stronger awareness and enforcement to protect hygiene standards in the metro system. </p>