I-T raids against Azam Khan 'misuse of central agencies', says SP

In a post on X, the Samajwadi Party said, "Azam Khan saheb is the voice of truth. He laid the foundation for a better future for children and built a university for education." "Azam (Khan) saheb has always been fighting against communal forces. Today, we all stand united with his voice. The BJP government should stop dictatorship and misuse of central agencies. The BJP should remember that the ego of dictators definitely ends, the people will answer in 2024," it said in a post in Hindi.