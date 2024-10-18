'I voted for you': 44-yr-old man asks Uttar Pradesh MLA to find him bride

<p>People vote for politicians for various reasons like improving law and order, maintaining civic amenities or to benefit from government schemes. However, a man in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a> had his priorities sorted when he asked an MLA to find a bride for him as he had voted for the politician in the last elections. </p><p>The matter pertains to Charkhari assembly constituency of Mahoba district where a 44-year-old man approached the sitting MLA Brijbhushan Rajput at a petrol pump. The latter had stopped there to refuel his vehicle. Akhilendra Khare, who is a petrol pump worker, told Rajput that though he was born on the day of Karwa Chauth, there is no one to observe the fast for him. </p><p>Rajput has shared a video of the conversation on his Facebook profile. </p>.BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla wears gas mask to protest at Delhi's 'Smog Tower' as city's AQI drops to 293.<p>In the video, Rajput can be heard asking Khare, "Why did you choose me for this work?" To this, Khare replied in an assertive tone, "Because I voted for you." Rajput looked amused at this answer and laughingly said, "Okay, so I will have to get you married?" </p>.<p>The MLA further asked if Khare had approached anyone else with the request. Khare replied that he asked Mahoba MLA Rakesh Kumar Goswami for the same favour but to no avail. </p><p>Rajput also enquired if Khare had any preferences for his bride. To this, Khare responded that he does not want his future wife to come from a particular caste. The MLA then cautioned the petrol pump attendant that it is not good to differentiate among people while assuring him that he will get him a bride that he is meant to be with. </p><p>"I will pray for you and also try (to find you a bride), because you have voted for me," Rajput added. </p><p>Before leaving the spot, Rajput also enquired about Khare's salary, in case the family of the prospective bride would want to know. </p><p>"I earn Rs 6,000 a month and own 13 bighas of land," Khare replied. Rajput said that the land is worth crores of rupees. </p><p>He then shook hands with Khare assuring him of help and left. </p>