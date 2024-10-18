Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

'I voted for you': 44-yr-old man asks Uttar Pradesh MLA to find him bride

Akhilendra Khare, who is a petrol pump worker, told Rajput that though he was born on the day of Karwa Chauth, there is no one to observe the fast for him.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 05:34 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 October 2024, 05:34 IST
India NewsweddingUttar PradeshMLAmarriageTrendingBride

Follow us on :

Follow Us