I.N.D.I.A. bloc members exploiting people in the name of casteism: PM Modi in Varanasi

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, Modi said, "On the pious occasion of the birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas, I welcome you all to his birthplace. You have come from far-off places on this occasion, especially my brothers and sisters from Punjab... Varanasi seems to have become a mini-Punjab."

India is today moving rapidly on the path of development by adopting the messages of Sant Ravidas, Modi said, adding, "All of this is possible because of his 'kripaa'."

Modi reached Varanasi on Thursday night and is scheduled to launch several development projects and address public meetings.