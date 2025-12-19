Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Initial probe suggests cough syrup scam has Samajwadi Party links: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

"Everyone knows that every 'mafia' group has ties with the Samajwadi Party," Adityanath told reporters.
Last Updated : 19 December 2025, 08:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 December 2025, 08:54 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshIndia PoliticsYogi AdityanathSamajwadi PartyCough Syrup

Follow us on :

Follow Us