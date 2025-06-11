<p>Amethi: An elderly man and his wife were killed after an inverter battery exploded inside their house here on Wednesday morning, police said.</p>.<p>The incident occurred in Mardauli village under Sangrampur police station limits.</p>.<p>According to police, the explosion killed 62-year-old Naurang Bahadur Singh on the spot. His wife, 60-year-old Anusuya Singh, suffered severe injuries and was rushed to the Amethi Community Health Centre.</p>.<p>A senior doctor at the Amethi CHC, Dr Saurabh Singh, said that Anusuya Singh had suffered multiple deep wounds.</p>.<p>"Given the severity of her injuries, she was referred to the district hospital for advanced care," he said.</p>.<p>She was then referred to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in adjoining Raebareli district where she succumbed to her injuries in the afternoon, police said.</p>.<p>Udaybhan Singh, the victim's younger brother, said the explosion occurred inside the house where the inverter was kept.</p>.<p>"The explosion killed my elder brother instantly, and my sister-in-law is seriously injured and undergoing treatment," he told local authorities earlier.</p>.<p>Station House Officer (SHO) of Sangrampur police station Brijesh Singh said the bodies have been sent for postmortem and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the explosion. </p>