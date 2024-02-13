JOIN US
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Jaya Bachchan one of 3 Samajwadi Party candidates for RS seats in Uttar Pradesh

While actor-turned politician Jaya Bachchan has been nominated again for Rajya Sabha, this is the first time for former IAS officer Alok Ranjan, while Ramjilal Suman has also been nominated.
Last Updated 13 February 2024, 07:55 IST

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party on Tuesday nominated Ramjilal Suman, Jaya Bachchan and former IAS officer Alok Ranjan as its candidates for the Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

While actor-turned politician Jaya Bachchan has been nominated again for Rajya Sabha, this is the first time for Ranjan.

"Suman, Bachchan and Ranjan are SP candidates for Rajya Sabha. They will be filing nominations today," SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary told PTI.

Elections for 56 Rajya Sabha seats spread across 15 states are scheduled to be held on February 27, and the last date for filing nominations is February 15.

India NewsUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsSamajwadi PartyJaya BachchanRajya Sabha Elections

