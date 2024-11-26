Jhansi hospital fire: One more infant dies, taking death toll to 18

<p>Jhansi (UP): One more infant rescued from a fire that ripped through the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College here has died, taking the death toll in the blaze to 18, sources said on Monday.</p>.<p>The sources at the hospital said 39 newborns were rescued from the devastating fire in the facility's neonatal intensive care unit in the night of November 15.</p>.Supreme Court advocate urges CJI to initiate time-bound probe into Jhansi medical college fire.<p>Of these 39 children, one has died, taking the death toll to 18.</p>.<p>Officials said 10 children died on the night of the fire, while the remaining succumbed to their illnesses. </p>