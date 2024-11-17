Home
Jhansi hospital fire: Rescued newborn dies of illness

With this, 11 newborns who were admitted to the NICU at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College have died. Ten of them died after the fire broke out in the ward on Friday night.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 November 2024, 12:46 IST

Published 17 November 2024, 12:46 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshFireHospitalJhansi

