Kanwar Yatra row: Jamiat condemns order, says it'll empower those seeking Muslims' economic boycott

New Delhi: Prominent Muslim organisation Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Friday condemned the order in Uttar Pradesh asking all eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display their owners' names, saying just as the Dalit community has been subjected to untouchability, there is a deliberate attempt to treat Muslims in a similar manner.

Jamiat president Maulana Mahmood Madani said although this decision is being implemented in a specific area, its ramifications will be far-reaching.

"It will empower forces that seek the economic boycott of Muslims and provide opportunities for anti-national elements to exploit the situation," he said.