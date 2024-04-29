Kidnapped teen raped for 3 days, accused's name branded on face in Uttar Pradesh

A 17-year-old was allegedly raped by a man who held her hostage for three days in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri, the police said on Saturday.

As per the police, Aman, 21, who is the accused, has been sent to jail on Sunday.

On April 21, the girl’s mother filed a complaint with Dhaurahra police in which she accused Aman of forcibly taking away her when she was on her way back home on April 19.

She alleged that the accused held her daughter captive at his home, raped and assaulted her, police said. As per The Times of India, the teenager was also beaten, abused otherwise, and the alleged perpetrator branded his name 'Aman' on her face with a hot iron rod.

The FIR states that the girl somehow got free from the captivity and returned home on April 21. Following this the family moved to the police.

Initially, a case under sections 343 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult) of the IPC was lodged but after the girl returned home from captivity, section 376 (rape) and the POCSO Act were added to the FIR, Deputy SP Dhaurahra PP Singh said.

ToI notes that there was some dispute, with the family alleging that the cops had initially registered a case under 'lesser' sections, but after her statement was recorded before a magistrate, the other charges were added to the FIR. SSP Ganesh Saha, however, told the publication that they'd registered an FIR based on the information the family provided, and a video statement of the girl was recorded as well where she didn't make such grave allegations, adding they were unaware why she changed her statement in court.

The accused was arrested and sent to jail on Saturday, he said, adding that the matter is being investigated.

(With PTI inputs)