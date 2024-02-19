Lok Sabha polls: SP declares candidates on 11 seats amid seat-sharing talks with Congress

Of the 11 candidates, four hail from the backward community, five from the Scheduled Caste category, Virendra Singh is a Thakur, while Afzal Ansari is a Muslim.

The Samajwadi Party has been facing flak from party leaders and alliance partners over not giving tickets to the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) candidates for the ongoing Rajya Sabha elections.

For Rajya Sabha, voting for which will take place on February 27, the SP has fielded two Kayasthas -- cinestar Jaya Bachhan and former UP Chief Secretary Alok Ranjan and a Dalit Ramji Lal Suman.

Asked if its list for LS polls is a damage control exercise, SP spokesperson Rajpal Kashyap told PTI, "This list has all the elements of the 'PDA' embedded in it. And this is not a damage control exercise."

He added, "The party's earlier list also had all the elements of PDA. Now, those who are raising questions, they have some vested interests."

The SP on Monday offered 17 Lok Sabha seats to the Congress in Uttar Pradesh, with the condition that its chief, Akhilesh Yadav, would join the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Raebareli only if the proposal is accepted.