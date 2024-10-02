Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

'Love Jihad' being waged by certain community, poses major threat to nation's unity: UP court

The complainant in the matter was a 20-year-old woman who was pursuing a computer course in the city.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 10:41 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 October 2024, 10:41 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshLove jihad

Follow us on :

Follow Us