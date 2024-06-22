LS polls has effectively presented strength of country's democracy to world: Rajnath Singh

Lucknow: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections has "effectively presented the strength of the country's democracy and the depth of its strong roots to the world".

Addressing a 'kaarykartaa abhinandan samaaroh' (thanksgiving function for party workers) in Lucknow, Singh said, "More than 64 crore people of the country have voted in this election. Out of this, 23.59 crore people voted for the BJP and 13.67 crore for the Congress. For the first time after 62 years since 1962, a person in the form of Shri Narendra Modi has succeeded in becoming the prime minister of India for the third consecutive time."

Highlighting the works done by the BJP-led NDA government, Singh said the last ten years have been truly unprecedented.

"Currently, India's growth rate is the highest in the world. In the last ten years, our exports have increased and the Current Account Deficit has decreased. Opportunities and income, both have increased in the last ten years," he added.

The senior BJP leader said the development that Prime Minister Modi has done in the last ten years is just a trailer.