Magh Mela serve notice to Swami Avimukteshwarananda asking him to prove Shankaracharya status

The notice, according to the sources, said that Avimukteshwarananda claimed himself to be the ‘shankaracharya’ of the Jyotish Peeth despite there being a stay by the Supreme Court.
Last Updated : 20 January 2026, 10:29 IST
Published 20 January 2026, 10:29 IST
