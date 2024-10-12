Home
uttar pradesh

Man arrested for damaging Durga idol in Lucknow temple

The incident took place at the Chhoti Mata temple in Nilmatha under the Cantt police station area on the intervening night of October 9 and 10.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 16:33 IST

Published 12 October 2024, 16:33 IST
