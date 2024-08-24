Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Man arrested for raping 30-year-old woman in UP's Shahjahanpur

The incident occurred in a village in Puwayan area on Thursday, they said.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 August 2024, 09:26 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Shahjahanpur: A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a woman from his village here, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in a village in Puwayan area on Thursday, they said.

At that time the the 30-year-old woman's husband had gone out and she was alone at home, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok Kumar Meena told PTI.

The accused allegedly entered the woman's house and raped her, Meena said.

According to police, he also threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident.

The woman's husband returned home on Friday and she informed him about the incident, following which the couple lodged a complaint, the SP said.

The accused was arrested late Friday and further investigation is underway, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 August 2024, 09:26 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimerapeShahjahanpur

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT