Man arrested for throwing meat at women during temple prayer in Gorakhpur

The incident took place on Monday evening at the Sankat Mochan Hanuman temple near Pipraich railway station.
Last Updated : 02 September 2025, 06:54 IST
Published 02 September 2025, 06:54 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimeGorakhpur

