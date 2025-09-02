<p>Gorakhpur (UP): A man was arrested in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gorakhpur">Gorakhpur</a>'s Pipraich area after he allegedly threw pieces of meat at women during a prayer service in a Hanuman temple, police said Tuesday.</p>.<p>The incident took place on Monday evening at the Sankat Mochan Hanuman temple near Pipraich railway station. Police said the man, identified as 35-year-old Umesh Yadav, allegedly hurled meat pieces at women during 'aarti', causing panic among worshippers.</p>.<p>Local residents caught Yadav, beat him up, and handed him over to police. Officers said Yadav appeared to be intoxicated.</p>.Man arrested for cooking meat near stairs of Mathura temple in Uttar Pradesh.<p>"Umesh is changing his statements. At one point, he claimed a local meat vendor asked him to do it," Chauri Chaura Circle Officer Anurag Singh, who visited the site, said.</p>.<p>A crowd later gathered at the police station, demanding the arrest of other alleged conspirators. Police pacified the group, assuring action in the case.</p>.<p>Officials said Yadav had recently returned home from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hyderabad">Hyderabad</a>, where he was engaged in painting and dyeing work.</p>