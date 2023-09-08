Home
Uttar Pradesh

Man arrested in Uttar Pradesh for abducting minor, raping her for 20 days

Last Updated 08 September 2023, 14:06 IST

A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a minor girl for 20 days after taking her to Delhi, police said on Friday.

On August 17, accused Kundan Kumar Paswan, a resident of Majhauli village, kidnapped a 13-year-old girl from a village in Bansdih Road police station area, they said.

The minor, after being rescued on Thursday, told police that Paswan took her to Delhi and raped her for 20 days, SHO Raj Kapoor Singh said.

After the girl's disappearance, her mother filed a complaint and a case under sections 363 (kidnapping) and 366(kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her for marriage) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against Kundan, police said.

Following the victim’s statement, section 376 (3) (rape on a woman under sixteen years of age) of the IPC and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act were added to the FIR, the SHO said.

Kundan was arrested from Shankarpur trisection on Friday, he said.

(Published 08 September 2023, 14:06 IST)
