Man finds dead rat in paneer dish at UP dhaba

A resident of Bilsi town, Nishant Maheshwari, said that he had gone to eat at Anmol Dhaba in Bilsi with his friend Puneet when this incident occurred.
Last Updated : 01 September 2025, 11:25 IST
01 September 2025
