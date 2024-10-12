Man hangs 10-year-old daughter upside down with rope and beats her, arrested in UP

<p>Banda: A 45-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district has been arrested for allegedly beating his 10-year-old daughter while hanging her upside down with a rope, police said on Saturday.</p>.<p>Station House Officer (SHO) of Bar police station Raja Dinesh Singh said on Monday, the father Govind Rai Raikwar allegedly tortured her daughter for not obeying her.</p>.UP: Youth fatally attacked in Amethi.<p>"Someone made a video of the incident that went viral. Subsequently, the arrest was made and after being produced before the court, the accused father has been sent to jail," he said.</p>