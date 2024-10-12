Home
Man hangs 10-year-old daughter upside down with rope and beats her, arrested in UP

Station House Officer (SHO) of Bar police station Raja Dinesh Singh said on Monday, the father Govind Rai Raikwar allegedly tortured her daughter for not obeying her.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 05:17 IST

India News Uttar Pradesh Crime

