uttar pradesh

UP man killed by wife, her lover; body dumped in sewer

During the probe, it was found that victim's wife Kalmesh had relations with another person, who was detained by police.
Last Updated 07 February 2024, 08:18 IST

Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh): A man was killed allegedly by his wife and her lover, and his body was dumped in a sewer here, police said on Wednesday.

One of the accused has been arrested, they said.

The 45-year-old victim, Mahendra, came to Dhampur here on January 29 but did not return home. His family members reported him missing and an FIR was registered in the matter, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun.

During the probe, it was found that Mahendra's wife Kalmesh had relations with Manoj, who was detained by police. During interrogation, Manoj confessed to the crime and told police that he and the other accused dumped the body in a sewer, the SP said.

The body was recovered on Tuesday. While Manoj has been arrested, Kamlesh and another accused, Vikas Tyagi, are on the run. Efforts are being made to arrest them, Jadaun said.

(Published 07 February 2024, 08:18 IST)
Uttar PradeshCrime    

