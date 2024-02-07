UP man killed by wife, her lover; body dumped in sewer

Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh): A man was killed allegedly by his wife and her lover, and his body was dumped in a sewer here, police said on Wednesday.

One of the accused has been arrested, they said.

The 45-year-old victim, Mahendra, came to Dhampur here on January 29 but did not return home. His family members reported him missing and an FIR was registered in the matter, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun.