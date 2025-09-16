Menu
uttar pradesh

Man 'kills' nephew in Agra over blackmail, 'burns body in drum'; held

Later, police identified the half-burnt body through DNA profiling and worked out the case.
Last Updated : 16 September 2025, 12:43 IST
Published 16 September 2025, 12:43 IST
Uttar Pradesh Crime Agra

